30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 18: Favorite Cel-Animated (or Digital 2D) Film/Show/Short

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

For many of the Xers and elder Millennials on this site, the word ‘animation’ was synonymous with ‘cartoon’ growing up, and animated drawings, often painted on clear plastic cels, were the most prevalent form of animation by a long shot! And, of course, there are still beautiful 2D animated works being made today. Today is the day to share your favorite example of cel-animated (or otherwise animated drawings) film, TV, or shorts.

