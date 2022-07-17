‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Weakly Wins Box Office

With so much of big blockbuster-type films frontloaded these days and with a lot of people still not going back to theaters (myself still included), the 68% drop in the second weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t too much of a surprise. The film took nearly 40% of the market share for the weekend with a $46 million take to bring it to $233.2 million domestic. The film is, however, on the global scale about to cross the $500 million mark as it’s just a hair under it so it’s not doing too badly – even if this is one of the worst second-weekend drops for the MCU.

Once past that, the next highest was the latest Minions film coming in at $26 million to bring it up to $262 million. Top Gun: Maverick continues to do very well and Elvis crosses the $100 million mark this weekend.

On the new side, Where the Crawdads Sing takes the third-place slot with $17 million, which is almost double projections.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total Market Share 1 Thor: Love And Thunder Disney $46,000,000 4,375 $10,514 $233,271,136 38.6% 2 Minions: The Rise Of Gru Universal $26,000,000 4,114 $6,320 $262,567,505 27.2% 3 Where The Crawdads Sing Sony $17,000,000 3,650 $4,658 $17,000,000 5.8% 4 Top Gun Maverick Paramount $12,000,000 3,292 $3,645 $617,962,568 5.7% 5 Elvis Warner Bros. $7,600,000 3,305 $2,300 $106,200,411 4.8% 6 Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank Paramount $6,250,000 3,475 $1,799 $6,250,000 4.4% 7 Black Phone, The Universal $5,310,000 2,277 $2,332 $72,046,175 3.8% 8 Jurassic World Dominion Universal $4,950,000 2,660 $1,861 $359,709,000 3.4% 9 Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris Focus Features $1,900,000 980 $1,939 $1,900,000 2.8% 10 Lightyear Disney $1,300,000 1,350 $963 $115,498,750 1.1% 11 Marcel the Shell with Shoes On A24 $575,370 153 $3,761 $1,695,817 0.4% 12 Everything Everywhere All at Once A24 $146,530 170 $862 $67,930,040 0.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

