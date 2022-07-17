‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Weakly Wins Box Office

With so much of big blockbuster-type films frontloaded these days and with a lot of people still not going back to theaters (myself still included), the 68% drop in the second weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t too much of a surprise. The film took nearly 40% of the market share for the weekend with a $46 million take to bring it to $233.2 million domestic. The film is, however, on the global scale about to cross the $500 million mark as it’s just a hair under it so it’s not doing too badly – even if this is one of the worst second-weekend drops for the MCU.
Once past that, the next highest was the latest Minions film coming in at $26 million to bring it up to $262 million. Top Gun: Maverick continues to do very well and Elvis crosses the $100 million mark this weekend.
On the new side, Where the Crawdads Sing takes the third-place slot with $17 million, which is almost double projections.
|#
|Title
|Distributor Name
|Weekend Total
|# of Locs
|Loc Avg
|Cume Total
|Market Share
|1
|Thor: Love And Thunder
|Disney
|$46,000,000
|4,375
|$10,514
|$233,271,136
|38.6%
|2
|Minions: The Rise Of Gru
|Universal
|$26,000,000
|4,114
|$6,320
|$262,567,505
|27.2%
|3
|Where The Crawdads Sing
|Sony
|$17,000,000
|3,650
|$4,658
|$17,000,000
|5.8%
|4
|Top Gun Maverick
|Paramount
|$12,000,000
|3,292
|$3,645
|$617,962,568
|5.7%
|5
|Elvis
|Warner Bros.
|$7,600,000
|3,305
|$2,300
|$106,200,411
|4.8%
|6
|Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
|Paramount
|$6,250,000
|3,475
|$1,799
|$6,250,000
|4.4%
|7
|Black Phone, The
|Universal
|$5,310,000
|2,277
|$2,332
|$72,046,175
|3.8%
|8
|Jurassic World Dominion
|Universal
|$4,950,000
|2,660
|$1,861
|$359,709,000
|3.4%
|9
|Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
|Focus Features
|$1,900,000
|980
|$1,939
|$1,900,000
|2.8%
|10
|Lightyear
|Disney
|$1,300,000
|1,350
|$963
|$115,498,750
|1.1%
|11
|Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
|A24
|$575,370
|153
|$3,761
|$1,695,817
|0.4%
|12
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|A24
|$146,530
|170
|$862
|$67,930,040
|0.3%
© Comscore 2019
[Source: Box Office Essentials]