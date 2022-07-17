Movies

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Weakly Wins Box Office

With so much of big blockbuster-type films frontloaded these days and with a lot of people still not going back to theaters (myself still included), the 68% drop in the second weekend for Thor: Love and Thunder isn’t too much of a surprise. The film took nearly 40% of the market share for the weekend with a $46 million take to bring it to $233.2 million domestic. The film is, however, on the global scale about to cross the $500 million mark as it’s just a hair under it so it’s not doing too badly – even if this is one of the worst second-weekend drops for the MCU.

Once past that, the next highest was the latest Minions film coming in at $26 million to bring it up to $262 million. Top Gun: Maverick continues to do very well and Elvis crosses the $100 million mark this weekend.

On the new side, Where the Crawdads Sing takes the third-place slot with $17 million, which is almost double projections. 

#TitleDistributor NameWeekend Total# of LocsLoc AvgCume TotalMarket Share
1Thor: Love And ThunderDisney$46,000,0004,375$10,514$233,271,13638.6%
2Minions: The Rise Of GruUniversal$26,000,0004,114$6,320$262,567,50527.2%
3Where The Crawdads SingSony$17,000,0003,650$4,658$17,000,0005.8%
4Top Gun MaverickParamount$12,000,0003,292$3,645$617,962,5685.7%
5ElvisWarner Bros.$7,600,0003,305$2,300$106,200,4114.8%
6Paws of Fury: The Legend of HankParamount$6,250,0003,475$1,799$6,250,0004.4%
7Black Phone, TheUniversal$5,310,0002,277$2,332$72,046,1753.8%
8Jurassic World DominionUniversal$4,950,0002,660$1,861$359,709,0003.4%
9Mrs. Harris Goes to ParisFocus Features$1,900,000980$1,939$1,900,0002.8%
10LightyearDisney$1,300,0001,350$963$115,498,7501.1%
11Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnA24$575,370153$3,761$1,695,8170.4%
12Everything Everywhere All at OnceA24$146,530170$862$67,930,0400.3%

[Source: Box Office Essentials]