The 15 July Night Thread of the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon

Also known as the Pine Creek Gorge, the area is part of the Tioga State Forest, Leonard Harrison State Park, and Colton Point State Park. The gorge is 47 miles long, and it’s deepest point is 1,450 feet at the south end. Pine Creek flows through the gorge (obviously), and it used to flow northeasterly, until the damn dirty glaciers did their thing. Native Americans traveled the gorge for thousands of years to attend hunting camps, until Anson Phillips and his Quaker Oats looking motherfuckers built a saw mill in what would soon be named Ansonia, Pennsylvania. Ansonia sits between Galeton and Wellsboro, and they don’t even have a god damned McDonald’s.

