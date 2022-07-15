Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jul. 15

Here are today’s contestants:

Anmol, a tech salesperson, whose boss wanted no spoilers about Anmol’s performance on the show;

Christopher, a teacher, has a far-reaching family tree; and

Emily, a middle school band director, whose 4-year-old wants to meet Bluey in Australia. Emily is a two-day champ with winnings of $53,201.

Jeopardy!

U.S. PLACES, EVERYBODY! // MUSICIANS’ REAL NAMES // LET’S TALK ABOUT BITE CLUB // 4,4 (each response is made up of two 4-letter words) // ICE CREAM // NOVEL “T”s

DD1 – $600 – NOVEL “T”s – The nameless narrator of this, H.G. Wells’ first novel, finds himself in the year 802,701 (Emily added $2,000 to her score of $3,200.)

Scores going into DJ: Emily $5,000, Christopher $5,200, Anmol -$600.

Double Jeopardy!

MEXICAN HISTORY // MODEL BEHAVIOR // WORLD OF OPERA // OVID // YOU WILL GET BETTER HERE // ENDS WITH “I”

DD2 – $800 – OVID – In this fittingly titled Ovid work, Ascalaphus is punished by being transformed into an owl (Anmol dropped the table limit of $2,000 and fell to -$2,200.)

DD3 – $1,600 – WORLD OF OPERA – “Nabucco”, based on the life of Nebuchadnezzar, features a scene in this city’s gardens (Emily added $4,000 to her score of $8,200 vs. $4,800 for Christopher.)

The game was close for a while, then Emily took off like a rocket in DJ and cruised into FJ at $29,000 vs. $5,800 for Anmol and $2,400 for Christopher.

Final Jeopardy!

MORE THAN ONE MEANING – Its definitions include containing the metallic element no. 22, pertaining to a group of Greek gods & having great strength or size

Emily and Anmol were correct on FJ. Emily added $5,000 to win with $34,000 for a three-day total of $87,201.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the town name shared with a 2012 presidential nominee is Romney.

Creative clue calling dept.: Emily selected “4, 4 for four”.

One more thing: Ken returns on Monday for two weeks to wrap up the season. Looking ahead, given that Mayim’s sitcom is premiering in the fall for the first time, I would expect Ken will be heavily featured in the first part of next season (assuming the current hosting arrangement carries over).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “The Time Machine”? DD2 – What is “Metamorphoses”? (Anmol said “Metamorphosis”.) DD3 – What is Babylon? FJ – What is titanic?

