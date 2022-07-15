Friday New Music 7/15

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some music, some new music. There’s a new album from Superorganism that I’m very excited for, I loved their last one so much. Also a new one from beabadoobee who is pretty cool. Plus a new Interpol that I’m interested in checking out.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead – XI: BLEED HERE NOW

— The A’s (Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath & Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig) – Fruit

— Alan Parsons – From The New World

— Alana Springsteen – HISTORY OF BREAKING UP (PART TWO)

— Alex Dupree – Thieves

— Alexander 23 – Aftershock

— Arlo McKinley – This Mess We’re In

— The Armed – ULTRAPOP: Live At The Masonic Temple

— Arroyo Low – 2020

— Arp – New Pleasures

— The Ballroom Thieves – Clouds

— beabadoobee – Beatopia

— Belief (Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip) – Belief

— Ben Shemie (of SUUNS) and the Molinari String Quartet – Desiderata

— Big & Ruth – Species (Solo Piano) EP

— Chicago – Born For This Moment

— Christina Perri – A Lighter Shade Of Blue

— Elf Power – Artificial Countrysides

— Gabríel Ólaf – Solon Islandus

— GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT – The Beginning Of The End

— Goon – Hour Of Green Evening

— Gordi – Inhuman EP

— Interpol – The Other Side of Make-Believe

— j-hope (of BTS) – Jack In The Box

— JayWood – Slingshot

— Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp – 18

— Jonah Tolchin – Lava Lamp

— Josiah – We Lay On Cold Stone

— Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Katalyst JID013

— Launder – Happening

— Lera Lynn – Something More Than Love

— Lizzo – SPECIAL

— Lil Silva – Yesterday Is Heavy

— Mabel – About Last Night…

— McCall – …to be a dream…

— The Mutants – Curse of the Easily Amused

— Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part

— Nightlands (Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs) – Moonshine

— Pedal Driver – Look For The Light

— Primal Fear – Primal Fear (Deluxe Edition)

— Rachel Bobbitt – The Ceiling Could Collapse EP

— Ronnie Foster – Reboot

— Rowdy Rebel – Rebel vs. Rowdy

— Screeching Weasel – The Awful Disclosures of Screeching Weasel

— Seasoning – The Condensation EP

— Secret Machines – Day 21 EP

— Spirit of the Bear – There’s No Such Thing As Fire EP

— Spray Allen (feat. members of Unwritten Law and Sublime) – Spray Allen

— Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights

— Superorganism – World Wide Pop

— Third Eye Blind – A Collection

— Travie McCoy – NEVER SLEPT BETTER

— Ty Herndon – JACOB

— Various Artists – The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved (Vinyl Reissue)

— Wil Carlisle – Peculiar, Missouri

— Wylderness – Big Plans for a Blue World

