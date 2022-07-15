Friday New Music 7/15

Hello! It’s Friday! Here’s some music, some new music. There’s a new album from Superorganism that I’m very excited for, I loved their last one so much. Also a new one from beabadoobee who is pretty cool. Plus a new Interpol that I’m interested in checking out.
Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:
— …And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead – XI: BLEED HERE NOW
— The A’s (Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath & Daughter of Swords’ Alexandra Sauser-Monnig) – Fruit
— Alan Parsons – From The New World
— Alana Springsteen – HISTORY OF BREAKING UP (PART TWO)
— Alex Dupree – Thieves
— Alexander 23 – Aftershock
— Arlo McKinley – This Mess We’re In
— The Armed – ULTRAPOP: Live At The Masonic Temple
— Arroyo Low – 2020
— Arp – New Pleasures
— The Ballroom Thieves – Clouds
— beabadoobee – Beatopia
— Belief (Warpaint’s Stella Mozgawa and Boom Bip) – Belief
— Ben Shemie (of SUUNS) and the Molinari String Quartet – Desiderata
— Big & Ruth – Species (Solo Piano) EP
— Chicago – Born For This Moment
— Christina Perri – A Lighter Shade Of Blue
— Elf Power – Artificial Countrysides
— Gabríel Ólaf – Solon Islandus
— GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT – The Beginning Of The End
— Goon – Hour Of Green Evening
— Gordi – Inhuman EP
— Interpol – The Other Side of Make-Believe
— j-hope (of BTS) – Jack In The Box
— JayWood – Slingshot
— Jeff Beck and Johnny Depp – 18
— Jonah Tolchin – Lava Lamp
— Josiah – We Lay On Cold Stone
— Katalyst, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad – Katalyst JID013
— Launder – Happening
— Lera Lynn – Something More Than Love
— Lizzo – SPECIAL
— Lil Silva – Yesterday Is Heavy
— Mabel – About Last Night…
— McCall – …to be a dream…
— The Mutants – Curse of the Easily Amused
— Noah Cyrus – The Hardest Part
— Nightlands (Dave Hartley of The War On Drugs) – Moonshine
— Pedal Driver – Look For The Light
— Primal Fear – Primal Fear (Deluxe Edition)
— Rachel Bobbitt – The Ceiling Could Collapse EP
— Ronnie Foster – Reboot
— Rowdy Rebel – Rebel vs. Rowdy
— Screeching Weasel – The Awful Disclosures of Screeching Weasel
— Seasoning – The Condensation EP
— Secret Machines – Day 21 EP
— Spirit of the Bear – There’s No Such Thing As Fire EP
— Spray Allen (feat. members of Unwritten Law and Sublime) – Spray Allen
— Steve Lacy – Gemini Rights
— Superorganism – World Wide Pop
— Third Eye Blind – A Collection
— Travie McCoy – NEVER SLEPT BETTER
— Ty Herndon – JACOB
— Various Artists – The Kentucky Derby is Decadent & Depraved (Vinyl Reissue)
— Wil Carlisle – Peculiar, Missouri
— Wylderness – Big Plans for a Blue World