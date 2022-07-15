Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 32

Part 2 Results!
|AG Drive
|They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen]
|9
|4
|Axiom Verge
|Trace Awakens
|Read Only Memories
|Welcome to Neo-SF
|7
|5
|Undertale
|Battle Against a True Hero
|Transistor
|The Spine
|9
|3
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Tokyo
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Infiltrate the Junk Factory
|7
|6
|The Flame in The Flood
|Landsick
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Moon
|6
|7
|Tearaway
|The Orchards [Kenneth Young]
|Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE
|Illusory Studio
|5
|7
|Nights of Azure
|Indignation [Art Museum]
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II
|Reverie Corridor
|4
|8
|Gunpoint
|Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike]
|Risk of Rain
|Monsoon
|6
|5
|Drakengard 3
|This Silence is Mine
|Mario Kart 8
|Big Blue
|7
|9
|I Am Setsuna
|Rare
|Unravel
|Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
|6
|7
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|8
|5
|Shuttle Rush
|Galactic Grove
|Super Mario 3D World
|Super Bell Hill
|10
|4
|Cloudbuilt
|Relics of Vigor
|Velocity 2x
|Jintinda Lab
|4
|7
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning Returns
|Brigador
|It’s Our Rules Now
|5
|7
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Gens D’Armes
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
|9
|7
|Guacamelee!
|Desierto Caliente
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Higher [ESTi]
|10
|3
|Drakengard 3
|Black Song [Emi Evans]
It’s the top 32! From here on out we get every song every day.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Monday, July 18th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
Coming Soon!
