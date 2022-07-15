Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 32

Part 2 Results!

Spoiler AG Drive They Call Me Speed [Original] [Jonne Valtonen] 9 4 Axiom Verge Trace Awakens Read Only Memories Welcome to Neo-SF 7 5 Undertale Battle Against a True Hero Transistor The Spine 9 3 Shin Megami Tensei IV Tokyo Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Infiltrate the Junk Factory 7 6 The Flame in The Flood Landsick DuckTales: Remastered The Moon 6 7 Tearaway The Orchards [Kenneth Young] Tokyo Mirage Sessions ♯FE Illusory Studio 5 7 Nights of Azure Indignation [Art Museum] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II Reverie Corridor 4 8 Gunpoint Defenestraight To My Heart [Ryan Ike] Risk of Rain Monsoon 6 5 Drakengard 3 This Silence is Mine Mario Kart 8 Big Blue 7 9 I Am Setsuna Rare Unravel Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang 6 7 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief Drakengard 3 The Last Song 8 5 Shuttle Rush Galactic Grove Super Mario 3D World Super Bell Hill 10 4 Cloudbuilt Relics of Vigor Velocity 2x Jintinda Lab 4 7 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning Returns Brigador It’s Our Rules Now 5 7 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Gens D’Armes Undertale Hopes and Dreams 9 7 Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente QURARE: Magic Library Higher [ESTi] 10 3 Drakengard 3 Black Song [Emi Evans] [collapse]

It’s the top 32! From here on out we get every song every day.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Monday, July 18th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

Spoiler Coming Soon! [collapse]

