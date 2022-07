On this day in 1789 , French revolutionaries stormed the Bastille prison , releasing 7 prisoners not interesting enough to be recorded by history. Still, it was symbolic and kicked the Revolution off big style.

Bastille Day was also a cromulent action movie with Idris Elba and Richard Madden. Except it was called “The Take” in America for some reason.

So get your beret and stripey jumper on for some sophisticated posting, French style.

