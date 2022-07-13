Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (July 13, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! Yesterday I was lucky enough to make a rare trip to my favorite Japanese grocery store, Mitsuwa. One of the treats I like to enjoy during these visits is yakisoba pan, which you might recognize from various anime, manga, and an episode of Midnight Diner: Tokyo Stories . If you’ve never seen this delicious treat, it’s basically yakisoba (stir fried noodles in a worcestershire sauce) in a hot dog bun (the milk bread variety is best). I’ve never been able to really get my yakisoba right when I make it at home, but I’m now thinking that if I put it in a bun, it might be okay if the noodles aren’t quite the right texture I’m aiming for. I’ll report back if I manage anything resembling success. If you’re interested in trying to make this at home as well, here’s a simple recipe and a slightly more complex one. And if you’ve made this before, let me know!

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...