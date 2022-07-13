Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jul. 13

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Jin-Soo, an education non-profit employee, might have missed his calling as a speed skater;

Emily, a middle school band director, whose husband wrote a program to help with her J! prep; and

Steve, a lawyer, met Perry Mason after a car accident. Steve is a two-day champ with winnings of $38,400.

Jeopardy!

QUOTING THE KING JAMES BIBLE // MAKING MONEY // REEL ESTATE // WELSH FOLK // SHORES // HORSES, ANAGRAMMED

DD1 – $1,000 – QUOTING THE KING JAMES BIBLE – It’s the entirety of John 11:35, often acknowledged as the shortest verse in the Bible (Steve won $2,000 on a true DD and ran the category.)

Scores going into DJ: Steve $10,400, Emily $3,600, Jin-Soo -$200.

Double Jeopardy!

PRESIDENTIAL GLOBETROTTING // PLAYS & PLAYWRITING // ANTARCTICA // HODGEPODGE // TV COMEDY // WORD “L” (responses start with “L”)

DD2 – $1,200 – PRESIDENTIAL GLOBETROTTING – He made goodwill visits to 10 Latin American countries as president-elect in late 1928, but never left the country as prez (Steve added $2,500 to his total of $12,000 vs. $6,400 for Emily.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PLAYS & PLAYWRITING – The courtroom drama “Night of January 16th” by Ayn Rand needs exactly this many people to be selected from the audience (With one other $2,000 clue remaining, Emily lost $2,000 from her score of $16,000 vs. $17,700 for Steve. Emily might have considered a bet of around $4,000, which if correct would have given her a lead in excess of the value of the remaining clue.)

Steve opened the game by running a category and set the pace all the way, while Emily had a chance to take first place on DD3 but missed, so going into FJ it was Steve at $17,700 vs. Emily with $14,000. Out of the running was Jin-Soo at -$200.

Final Jeopardy!

STATE MOTTOS – This motto is the name of a city in that state & is a famous quote by an ancient Greek from the 3rd century B.C.

Only Emily was correct on FJ. She decided to gamble by betting everything, which gave her no chance to win if she missed, but the wager paid off to the tune of $28,000.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: With DD3 remaining and just one untouched category left on the board, both Emily and Steve selected clues from the top two rows before going to the higher-value ones.

That’s before our time: No one knew the name that completes the “Family Ties” episode title “A, My Name is” with Michael J. Fox is “Alex”, or the playwright of “Plaza Suite” is Neil Simon.

One more thing: In case you’re wondering what Archimedes discovered in the bathtub, it’s that the more his body sank into the water, the more water was displaced, making the displaced water an exact measure of his volume. Therefore, a crown mixed with silver would displace more water than one of pure gold.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “Jesus wept”? DD2 – Who was Hoover? DD3 – What is twelve? FJ – What is Eureka (California)?

