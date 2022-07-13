Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Part 4 Results!

Spoiler Mario Kart 8 Big Blue 9 4 Deadbolt Now I Am Become Death I Am Setsuna Rare 6 5 Unravel Mist in the Mire Splatoon Cephaloparade 5 8 Unravel Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief 8 5 Mighty Switch Force 2 Rainbow Love Zone Drakengard 3 The Last Song 8 4 Crypt of the NecroDancer March of the Profane Stellaris Faster than Light [Instrumental] 7 8 Shuttle Rush Galactic Grove Super Mario 3D World Super Bell Hill 8 6 Child of Light Leave Your Castle Cloudbuilt Relics of Vigor 7 6 Persona 5 Beneath The Mask -rain- Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Beware the Forest Fungus 6 8 Velocity 2x Jintinda Lab Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning Returns 8* 8 Stardew Valley Ancient Brigador It’s Our Rules Now 11 3 QURARE: Magic Library Vanishing Dimension [ESTi] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Gens D’Armes 8 4 Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Land) (Japanese) Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Borderless 5 9 Undertale Hopes and Dreams Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda] 6 7 Guacamelee! Desierto Caliente Monument Valley Amateur Cartography [Obfusc] 6 6* QURARE: Magic Library Higher [ESTi] Mighty Switch Force 2 The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix) 3 8 Drakengard 3 Black Song [Emi Evans] [collapse]

The final round with multiple days! We’ll have a new round on Friday! It’s the moment when time accelerates and everything resolves in an instant.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler Part 1

Part 2 Or listen to every song here. [collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Thursday, July 14th at 9:00AM Pacific

Fun Stats!

