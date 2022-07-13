Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 64 (Part 1 of 2)

Part 4 Results!
|Mario Kart 8
|Big Blue
|9
|4
|Deadbolt
|Now I Am Become Death
|I Am Setsuna
|Rare
|6
|5
|Unravel
|Mist in the Mire
|Splatoon
|Cephaloparade
|5
|8
|Unravel
|Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|8
|5
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Rainbow Love Zone
|Drakengard 3
|The Last Song
|8
|4
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|March of the Profane
|Stellaris
|Faster than Light [Instrumental]
|7
|8
|Shuttle Rush
|Galactic Grove
|Super Mario 3D World
|Super Bell Hill
|8
|6
|Child of Light
|Leave Your Castle
|Cloudbuilt
|Relics of Vigor
|7
|6
|Persona 5
|Beneath The Mask -rain-
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|Beware the Forest Fungus
|6
|8
|Velocity 2x
|Jintinda Lab
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lightning Returns
|8*
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Ancient
|Brigador
|It’s Our Rules Now
|11
|3
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Vanishing Dimension [ESTi]
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Gens D’Armes
|8
|4
|Fire Emblem Fates
|End of All (Land) (Japanese)
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Borderless
|5
|9
|Undertale
|Hopes and Dreams
|Mushihimesama HD
|To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Arr. Mitsuhiro Kaneda]
|6
|7
|Guacamelee!
|Desierto Caliente
|Monument Valley
|Amateur Cartography [Obfusc]
|6
|6*
|QURARE: Magic Library
|Higher [ESTi]
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|The Afterblaze (Bonus Chip Mix)
|3
|8
|Drakengard 3
|Black Song [Emi Evans]
The final round with multiple days! We’ll have a new round on Friday! It’s the moment when time accelerates and everything resolves in an instant.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Thursday, July 14th at 9:00AM Pacific
Fun Stats!
