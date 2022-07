So I’m yelling at myself from the past: Sheleeta, you had better not know what is going on in the world right now. You have other things you need to be doing.

Do what you need to be doing. That includes self-care (which isn’t all bubble baths and massages, self-care is also paying your bills and taking the trash out).

Do your thing folks. Hopefully the world won’t burn down while I’m gone.

