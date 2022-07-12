The Mads Are Back Riff-Along Thread

In the not-too-distant future of 8 PM ET tonight, the Mad Scientists from Mystery Science Theater 3000, aka “The Mads,” aka Trace Beaulieu and Frank Conniff, will mercilessly mock another round of terrible old shorts, including one that’s very near and dear to the hearts of Misties everwhere.

Tickets are $10 plus some stupid fees, and can be bought here:

Stick around after the movie for a live Q & A with the Mads and MST’s own Bridget Nelson. Feel free to riff along here, praise the almighty Mr B Natural, and as always, watch out for snakes!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...