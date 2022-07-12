The Creative Endeavors Thread Is Ready For The Country

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Out on the bike for the past few weeks on my days off (including this one) and though creative work’s still lagging as a partial (if planned) result, getting a lot of ambient energy from just being out in the country, some of which, though relatively close by, I’ve never seen before. The header’s Johnson Creek in Salem Township in Michigan’s Washtenaw County—its northeastern corner and one of its districts closest to the seemingly endless Detroit suburbs.

Trinkle Marsh in central Washtenaw, halfway between Dexter and Chelsea.

Eberwhite Woods on Ann Arbor’s west side.

Whatever else is going on in my life or the world, I’ve been really lucky to have these spaces available to inspire, whether in imitation or inspiration.

How’s your work going?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...