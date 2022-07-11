30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 11: Scary Sh!t – Animation that Freaks (or Freaked) You Out

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

In the United States, animation has historically been framed as kids’ stuff (thanks, Walt). However, some artists use the artform to create a sense of horror or unease. And, heck, even a lot of people making stuff for kids end up accidentally creating nightmare fuel. What is an example of an animation that gave you the heebie-jeebies? (Please spoiler any links to images or videos that might be too unnerving.)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...