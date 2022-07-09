WW 187 – Hamilton: A Werewolf Musical – Day 3

Little Thomas Jefferson stepped out of the Democratic-Republican meeting house. “Now who’s next up on my kill sheet? Oh, is it that poor farmer who can’t even keep a real beat? I have a hunch I’ll have this murder spree done by lunch” the founding father declared.

He headed up North expecting to find Samuel Seabury delivering a sermon from his usual pedestal. Instead, he found him striking a certain musical robot violently with a shovel, delivering the worst beating a robot’s gotten in Philadelphia since hitchBOT.

Anewholiday / Shimon is dead. They were a VANILLA REVOLUTIONARY.

“That will teach you to rabble about Revolution” Little Samuel Seabury declared.

Jefferson laughed behind him. “Nice job tearing that dude apart. But, uhh, your turn you old tart.” Jefferson refuted the farmer with a bullet.

Lindsay / Gutsave is dead. They were Samuel Seabury, a ROYALIST.

Jefferson blew away the smoke of his gun, his party business done. “Well, I’m ready to plant some seeds in the ground, better head down South.”

“Hold on a second friend” a mysterious figure said. “While you’ve got a gun on you, how about a duel between me and you?”

“Uhh, who the hell are you?” Jefferson asked.

“Just the villain in your history” the figure said, and fired his gun.

Cork / Aubrey II is dead. She was Thomas Jefferson, a DEMOCRATIC-REPUBLICAN.

Roles 14 7 Revolutionaries (Town) 6 4 Vanilla Revolutionaries

4 Vanilla Revolutionaries 1 Ten-Dollar Founding Father (Alexander Hamilton) – Town Messenger. Born a penniless orphan, this immigrant’s greatest power is his command of the written word. Each night, he may send any player a letter of any contents they wish. Preferably, it will rhyme.

1 Fighting Frenchman – (Lafayette) – Conditional Vigilante role. If Lafayette remains alive going into Day 4 and neither scum faction has been eliminated, he will come in with French reinforcements (receive a 1-Shot kill.)

1 General (George Washington) – Jailer. Each night, the commander-in-chief will select a player to place under military watch, preventing them from taking any action or being acted on.

1 Duelist (John Laurens) – Unusual Vigilante role. Each night, Laurens can “challenge” a player to a duel (which their opponent has no choice but to accept). Either he or his opponent may die. As the game progresses, Lauren’s odd of winning each duel will decrease, beginning at 80% on Night 1, and decreasing by 20% each subsequent night. Laurens can choose not to issue any challenge at night if he wishes. However, his odds of success will decrease on the next night even if he didn’t have a duel the previous night.

1 Tailor’s Apprentice (Hercules Mulligan) – Investigator. Mulligan uses his position as a Tailor to Spy on other America’s enemies at night, learning one player’s alignment.

3 1 Schuylers Sisters – The Schuyler sisters know each other like they know their own minds, and can communicate in a private chat. Angelica – The eldest Schuyler sister, she will set her sister Eliza up with a romantic match. She can attempt to create this love match on Night 1, but if blocked, can continue trying until successful. If she dies without assigning a lover, Eliza may choose one for herself. Eliza – Will be married to another player. Once married, she and her partner will share a QT, and die together if either is killed. And Peggy – She’s also here.

1 Schuylers Sisters – The Schuyler sisters know each other like they know their own minds, and can communicate in a private chat. 3 2 Southern [Expletive] Democratic-Republicans (Scum Faction) 1 Secretary of State (Thomas Jefferson) – Scum Recruiter. Jefferson will use his gift for diplomacy to bring a new member to his Party’s side. His recruitment attempt will only work if used on a town player. Only 1 recruitment, but can attempt again if unsuccessful or blocked.

1 Compromiser (James Madison) – If another player attempts to kill Madison at night, his compromising powers will kick in, preventing him from being acted on. This power will be used up after 1 use.

1 Democratic-Republican Recruit 3 1 Royalists (Scum Faction) 1 Mad King (George III)- Roleblocker Role, will select a player each night to command to stay in place, preventing them from taking any action.

1 Farmer (Samuel Seabury) – Scum recruiter. He will be able to target 1 player to eloquently convince to join the Royalist side. His recruit attempt will only work if used on a Town player. Only 1 recruitment, but can attempt again if unsuccessful or blocked.

1 Royalist Recruit 1 Villain In Your History (SK) Aaron Burr – Another Duelist, functioning similarly to the John Laurens role – except his odds are reversed. He begins on Night 1 with only a 20% chance of surviving an attempt to duel. However, each subsequent his odds will increase by 20%, until locking in at 100% percent. [collapse]

Players Mac / Macelxander Crocelton Forever1267 (Let’s call him MacEver) Spooky / The Bullet that killed Hamilton MSD / Captain Isaac Higgentoot (Angelica Schuyler) April / Tamatoa (Peggy Schuyler / Royalist Recruit) Cork / Audrey II (Thomas Jefferson, Democratic Republican) Lindsay / Gustave! (Samuel Seabury, Royalist) Owen / Evan Hansen (Vanilla Revoltuionary) Abby / Benjamin Franklin Gates Anewholiday / Shimon the Musical Robot (Vanilla Revolutonary) Wasp / Major General Evelyn Smyth Chum / Rejected Federalist InnDEEED / Charles Boyle Queequeg / President Quentin Trembly Goat / Jellicle Cat (Vanilla Revoltionary) Josephus / George Clinton and the Continental Congress Funkadelic Raven / Mr. Schuester Copy / King George VII Jake / Peggy Hill (John Laurens / Duelist ) Beinggreen / New York City [collapse]

Twilight will be on Monday, July 11th at 3pm EST / 2PM CST

