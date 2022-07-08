For everything else, there’s The Friday Politics Thread

Hello, and welcome back to Friday! How are you? How are the kids? How is the wife? Let us know in the comments. We love Gossip here on Fridays! My Week was good, busy as always but that’s not an issue I’ve still got all that PT Thread goodness.

By Vox: Drag Kings Explained By Drag Kings

Today’s Trans Musician is Pioneering Industrial Rocker Genesis P-Orridge. P-Orridge was the founder and fronter of two bands, Throbbing Gristle, the band that started Industrial Music as a genre, and Psychic TV, an experimental music and video project formed after Throbbing Gristle first broke up. P-Orridge’s music (primarily) deals in harsh sounds and harsher lyrics covering topics such as Sexual Assault, Serial Killers, Political Unrest, and the song Death Threats (which samples real death threats that P-Orridge had received as voice messages.) If you like Bands like Nine-Inch-Nails, Garbage, Death Grips, Merzbow, and others I highly recommend trying the music of the Non-Binary Pioneer who helped start it all! P-Orridge and their Wife Lady Jaye up until Jaye’s death in 2007 were also working together on something they called the “Pandrogeny Project” where through surgery and other means strove to look identical to each other as much as possible to form some sort of singular being. Pretty interesting and there is a documentary from 2011 about the two of them called The Ballad Of Genesis and Lady Jaye that I need to track down.

Here is a Safe For Work Track

Remember to Praise Garbage Ape, Save McSquirrel, Poggle Hog, and Give thanks to the One Who Wrangles The Clams.

