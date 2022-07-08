30 Day Animation Loop Challenge Day 8: Favorite (Giant) Robot

For the month of July, we’re going to be focusing on the world of animation and that means going through a lot of very different elements of it. Thanks to Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

In the East and West, robots (themselves an animation of inert materials!) have often figured in animated films and television, from the comic antics of the robots in Futurama to the heroic (and villainous) fighting of the warrior robot suits in Mobile Suit Gundam. Today is your day to say WOW COOL ROBOT!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...