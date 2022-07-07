WW 187 – Hamilton: A Werewolf Musical – Day 2

There's nothing like night actions in the city Some factions under stress while others sitting pretty There's trouble in the air, you can smell it At least these sisters are together, our belle wits But what's coming next for their sisterhood? I'm afraid it's nothing good

Peggy returned to the Schuyler home uncharacteristically late, carrying a fresh recruitment pamphlet. She was caught by caught by her sister Angelica.

“So, have you sneaking behind our back this whole time?”

“What, no! I haven’t even done anything yet!” Peggy began to protest, before a mysterious arrow came piercing her chest from behind. She admired the shininess of its tip as she fell.

April / Tamatoa is dead. He was Peggy Schuyler AND a Royalist Recruit.

Angelica had no time to mourn her traitor sister before someone else entered their household, a mask man challenging her to a duel. Angelica fumbled for a gun, but hardly had the chance to raise it before her duelist shot her.

MSD / Captain Isaac Higgentoot is dead. He was Angelica Schuyler.

“Maybe I should have thought that through more” the duelist said. “At least I didn’t throw away my shot.” Those were his John Lauren’s last words before one more bullet rang out, from someone behind him.

Jake / Peggy Jill is dead. She was John Laurens (Duelist).

Roles 14 9 Revolutionaries (Town) 6 5 Vanilla Revolutionaries

5 Vanilla Revolutionaries 1 Ten-Dollar Founding Father (Alexander Hamilton) – Town Messenger. Born a penniless orphan, this immigrant’s greatest power is his command of the written word. Each night, he may send any player a letter of any contents they wish. Preferably, it will rhyme.

1 Fighting Frenchman – (Lafayette) – Conditional Vigilante role. If Lafayette remains alive going into Day 4 and neither scum faction has been eliminated, he will come in with French reinforcements (receive a 1-Shot kill.)

1 General (George Washington) – Jailer. Each night, the commander-in-chief will select a player to place under military watch, preventing them from taking any action or being acted on.

1 Duelist (John Laurens) – Unusual Vigilante role. Each night, Laurens can “challenge” a player to a duel (which their opponent has no choice but to accept). Either he or his opponent may die. As the game progresses, Lauren’s odd of winning each duel will decrease, beginning at 80% on Night 1, and decreasing by 20% each subsequent night. Laurens can choose not to issue any challenge at night if he wishes. However, his odds of success will decrease on the next night even if he didn’t have a duel the previous night.

1 Tailor’s Apprentice (Hercules Mulligan) – Investigator. Mulligan uses his position as a Tailor to Spy on other America’s enemies at night, learning one player’s alignment.

3 1 Schuylers Sisters – The Schuyler sisters know each other like they know their own minds, and can communicate in a private chat. Angelica – The eldest Schuyler sister, she will set her sister Eliza up with a romantic match. She can attempt to create this love match on Night 1, but if blocked, can continue trying until successful. If she dies without assigning a lover, Eliza may choose one for herself. Eliza – Will be married to another player. Once married, she and her partner will share a QT, and die together if either is killed. And Peggy – She’s also here.

1 Schuylers Sisters – The Schuyler sisters know each other like they know their own minds, and can communicate in a private chat. 3 Southern [Expletive] Democratic-Republicans (Scum Faction) 1 Secretary of State (Thomas Jefferson) – Scum Recruiter. Jefferson will use his gift for diplomacy to bring a new member to his Party’s side. His recruitment attempt will only work if used on a town player. Only 1 recruitment, but can attempt again if unsuccessful or blocked.

1 Compromiser (James Madison) – If another player attempts to kill Madison at night, his compromising powers will kick in, preventing him from being acted on. This power will be used up after 1 use.

1 Democratic-Republican Recruit 3 2 Royalists (Scum Faction) 1 Mad King (George III)- Roleblocker Role, will select a player each night to command to stay in place, preventing them from taking any action.

1 Farmer (Samuel Seabury) – Scum recruiter. He will be able to target 1 player to eloquently convince to join the Royalist side. His recruit attempt will only work if used on a Town player. Only 1 recruitment, but can attempt again if unsuccessful or blocked.

1 Royalist Recruit 1 Villain In Your History (SK) Aaron Burr – Another Duelist, functioning similarly to the John Laurens role – except his odds are reversed. He begins on Night 1 with only a 20% chance of surviving an attempt to duel. However, each subsequent his odds will increase by 20%, until locking in at 100% percent. [collapse]

Players Mac / Macelxander Crocelton. Spooky / The Bullet that killed Hamilton MSD / Captain Isaac Higgentoot (Angelica Schuyler) April / Tamatoa (Peggy Schuyler / Royalist Recruit) Cork / Audrey II Lindsay / Gustave! Owen / Evan Hansen (Vanilla Revoltuionary) Abby / Benjamin Franklin Gates Anewholiday / Shimon the Musical Robot Wasp / Major General Evelyn Smyth Chum / Rejected Federalist InnDEEED / Charles Boyle Queequeg / President Quentin Trembly Goat / Jellicle Cat Josephus / George Clinton and the Continental Congress Funkadelic Raven / Mr. Schuester Copy / King George VII Jake / Peggy Hill (John Laurens / Duelist ) Beinggreen / New York City [collapse]

Rules Typical werewolf rules apply. A Day phase where you vote for who to kill, a night phase where rolled players use their powers. A vote tie will result in RNG among tied players DO NOT QUOTE from any private chat. Do not edit comments Participation: Please attempt to make a minimum of three posts per day Roleplaying not required but encouraged. Vanilla Town Message: Hello, you are a VANILLA REVOLUTIONARY. Your only power is your vote. Raise a glass to freedom! Order of Actions: Jailing and Blocking > Recruitment and Love Matching > Messaging > Investigations > Duels, Vig Shots, and Murders [collapse]

Twilight will be on Friday, July 8th at 5pm EST / 4PM CST

