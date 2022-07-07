Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jul. 7

Today’s contestants are:

Brian, a user support associate, has a special bronze walrus statue;

Heather, a civil servant, checked her audition status while on her honeymoon in Vegas; and

Yungsheng, a public defender, is still trying to use the word “malapropism”. Yungsheng is a three-day champ with winnings of $84,202.

Jeopardy!

WHICH NEW YORK CITY BOROUGH? // _ & _ // SALAD DRESSING FOR SUCCESS // HEMINGWAY // RHYME ZONE (rhymes with zone) // FROM THE SPEEDWAY (video category from Las Vegas Motor Speedway)

DD1 – $400 – HEMINGWAY – Hemingway bought his longtime home in Cuba from the sale of film rights to this novel set during the Spanish Civil War (Brian improved to $9,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Yungsheng $2,000, Heather $3,600, Brian $10,600.

Double Jeopardy!

NEXT LEADER IN LINE // 4-LETTER ACRONYMS // SUCH GREAT CHEMISTRY // THE SCARF // OLD NEWSPAPERS // “G”EOGRAPHY

DD2 – $1,600 – SUCH GREAT CHEMISTRY – Rubber is made up of these chain like molecules with a name from Greek meaning “having many parts” (Yungsheng came one dollar short of doubling up, improving to $4,700 vs. $11,800 for Brian.)

DD3 – $1,600 – NEXT LEADER IN LINE – Hapsburg Dynasty: Joseph I, Charles VI, her (Yungsheng took the lead by adding $4,500 to his score of $7,599 vs. $11,800 for Brian.)

Yungsheng was far behind Brian early in DJ, but scored on both DDs, took the lead and was able to build a solid margin into FJ at $22,099 vs. $13,400 for Brian and $4,800 for Heather.

Final Jeopardy!

LITERARY CHARACTERS ON SCREEN – Per Guinness, this character who debuted in 1887 is the most portrayed human literary character in film & television

Only Brian was correct on FJ, doubling up to win with $26,800.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the next Scottish king after Malcolm II and Duncan I was Macbeth.

Wagering strategy: Brian really helped himself by going all-in on DD1 for $4,600. If he had made the typical $2,000 wager, it’s quite possible that Yungsheng would have been able to build a runaway.

Judging the writers: The category WHICH NEW YORK CITY BOROUGH? throws the show’s format out the window, as the clues are actual questions, not answers.

One more thing: Given that cigarettes have long been out of favor on TV, interesting that they had a clue about a cigarette brand, which wound up including mentions of two other brands.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is “For Whom the Bell Tolls”? DD2 – What are polymers? DD3 – Who was Maria Theresa? FJ – Who is Sherlock Holmes?

