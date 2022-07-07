Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

THURSDAY, JULY 7TH, 2022:

Generation Gap Series Premiere (ABC)

Good Trouble Season Premiere (Freeform)

Karma’s World Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Moonhaven Series Premiere (AMC+)

Press Your Luck Season Premiere (ABC)

The Doctor Blake Mysteries Series Premiere (Ovation)

FRIDAY, JULY 8TH, 2022:

Black Bird Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Boo, Bitch Series Premiere (Netflix)

Capitani Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

Dangerous Liaisons (Netflix)

Duck And Goose Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

How To Build A Sex Room Series Premiere (Netflix)

Incantation (Netflix)

Jewel (Netflix)

Ranveer Vs. Wild With Bear Grylls (Netflix)

The Longest Night (Netflix)

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

Trigger Point Series Premiere (Peacock)

SATURDAY, JULY 9TH, 2022:

Flowers In The Attic: The Origins Premiere (Lifetime)

Say Yes To The Dress Season Premiere (TLC)

Steal This House Series Premiere (HGTV)

SUNDAY, JULY 10TH, 2022:

Bridge & Tunnel Season Premiere (Epix)

Celebrity Family Feud Season Premiere (ABC)

Cobra: Cyber War Season Two Premiere (PBS)

Dark Winds Season Finale (AMC+)

Grantchester Season Premiere (PBS)

Johnson (Bounce)

The Final Straw Series Premiere (ABC)

The $100,000 Pyramid Season Premiere (ABC)

Who Do You Think You Are? Season Premiere (NBC)

MONDAY, JULY 11TH, 2022:

BBQ USA Series Premiere (Food)

Better Call Saul Season 6B Premiere (AMC)

Chad Season Two Premiere (TBS)

Claim To Fame Series Premiere (ABC)

Days Of Our Lives: Beyond Salem (Peacock)

For Jojo (Netflix)

POV Season Premiere (PBS)

The Bachelorette Season Premiere (ABC)

Valley Of The Dead (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JULY 12TH, 2022:

Bill Burr: Live At Red Rocks (Netflix)

How To Change Your Mind (Netflix)Kitchen Crash Season Premiere (Food)

My Daughter’s Killer (Netflix)

What We Do In The Shadows Season Four Premiere (FX)

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13TH, 2022:

Big Timber Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You? (Netflix)

Dr. Pimple Popper Season Premiere (TLC)

Everything’s Trash Series Premiere (Freeform)

Hurts Like Hell Series Premiere (Netflix)

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life And Legacy Of Shimon Peres (Netflix)

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue Series Premiere (HGTV)

Sintonia Season Three Premiere (Netflix)

Solar Opposites Season Three Premiere (Hulu)

Under The Amalfi Sun (Netflix)

