Radiohead Song Tournament Round 2

Time to see which songs made it!

Round 1 Results

Match 1: “Karma Police” (54) vs. “In Limbo” (8)

Match 2: “Life in a Glasshouse” (23) vs. “Videotape” (19)

Match 3: “There, There” (32) vs. “True Love Waits” (A Moon Shaped Pool version) (12)

Match 4: “I Might Be Wrong” (23) vs. “My Iron Lung” (20)

Match 5: “Paranoid Android” (53) vs. “True Love Waits” (acoustic version) (5)

Match 6: “2 + 2 = 5” (23) vs. “Reckoner” (22) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 7: “How to Disappear Completely” (33) vs. “Electioneering” (15)

Match 8: “Just” (37) vs. “Planet Telex” (17)

Match 9: “Exit Music (For a Film)” (44) vs. “Creep” (17)

Match 10: “Knives Out” (35) vs. “Lotus Flower” (10)

Match 11: “You and Whose Army?” (29) vs. “Man of War” (10)

Match 12: “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” (27) vs. “Black Star” (23)

Match 13: “Idioteque” (41) vs. “Talk Show Host” (9)

Match 14: “The Bends” (30) vs. “Packt Like Sardines in a Crushd Tin Box” (23)

Match 15: “Burn the Witch” (24) vs. “All I Need” (22)

Match 16: “Kid A” (32) vs. “Morning Bell” (Kid A version) (16)

Match 17: “Pyramid Song” (22) vs. “Weird Fishes/Arpeggi” (18)

Match 18: “Identikit” (22) vs. “Anyone Can Play Guitar” (16)

Match 19: “The National Anthem” (24) vs. “Subterranean Homesick Alien” (23) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 20: “Like Spinning Plates” (19) vs. “Where I End and You Begin” (15)

Match 21: “Everything in Its Right Place” (34) vs. “15 Step” (8)

Match 22: “The Tourist” (26) vs. “Spectre” (9)

Match 23: “Let Down” (30) vs. “Jigsaw Falling Into Place” (8)

Match 24: “Optimistic” (23) vs. “Lucky” (22) (TIE BROKEN BY ME)

Match 25: “No Surprises” (36) vs. “The Daily Mail” (5)

Match 26: “Myxomatosis” (17) vs. “Palo Alto” (12)

Match 27: “High and Dry” (35) vs. “Give Up the Ghost” (3)

Match 28: “Sit Down. Stand Up.” (28) vs. “Killer Cars” (4)

Match 29: “Fake Plastic Trees” (34) vs. “Nude” (9)

Match 30: “House of Cards” (23) vs. “Separator” (9)

Match 31: “Airbag” (29) vs. “Bodysnatchers” (9)

Match 32: “Climbing Up The Walls” (25) vs. “Motion Picture Soundtrack” (14)

Some sweet stats:

Song with least votes to progress to the next round – “Myxomatosis” (17) in a close match against “Palo Alto” (12).

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “Black Star”, “Packt Like Sardines in a Crushed Tin Box” and “Subterranean Homesick Alien” (all at 23) in a close matches against “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” (27), “The Bends” (30) and “The National Anthem”

Biggest beatdown – “Paranoid Android” (53) beat “True Love Waits” (acoustic version) (5) by a whopping 48 votes.

Voting end 8 July, 10 PM EDT

