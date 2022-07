So I’m not here, because there is very limited internet up here. So this is all you get.

Talk amongst yourselves, enjoy your day, take a deep breath in, hold it for a second or two, breathe out for longer than you breathed in. Maybe repeat that breath stuff a couple of times, but not so much that you pass out.

Grace in all things, particularly the things that don’t make you feel a lot of grace. No threatening anyone. All that jazz.

