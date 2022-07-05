The Night Thread is really bonkers, kinda bonkers, pretty bonkers

This thread is dedicated to my favorite song by Animal Collective, one of my favorite bands: “Kinda Bonkers,” the opening track on their 2017 EP The Painters. (That EP also contains a fantastic cover of Martha & the Vandellas’ “Jimmy Mack.”)
It’s just a song about how life is kinda bonkers, really bonkers, kinda bonkers, and there’s nothing else quite like it in AnCo’s discography or anyone else’s. It’s metaphysical and sensual and stoner-y and childlike all at the same time, and I think you should take a few minutes out of your night to give it a listen. It’ll probably lift your spirits a bit.
Life is so French toast to me
If you wait too long
It gets black and weak
If there’s fire that’s good
But we can’t burn it all away for food
Balance the light from the sky
To your seat on, on your feet
Through your errors and days
I’m tryna reach out to you
Yes, I’m talking to you
You’re the one in the room
We’ll share a moment, let’s meet
We’re a fire with heat
You didn’t know, not me
We all start suddenly
And get carried so far away
Synchronicities
Obscurities
Complexities
It’s like I knew this would be happening
I went, “Oh my, oh god, oh me, ooh wow!”
(Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?)
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you want to know?
Knowing a mama’s nose
Mending woes, healing herbs
Dancing in a hoopla
Is bonkers
Kinda bonkers
Pretty bonkers
Kinda bonkers
Standing in line again
Laughing and then
Asking my friend
“Have you ever felt like
Really bonkers?
Kinda bonkers?
Pretty bonkers?
Kinda bonkers?”
Underwater show
I went to the bro
My head was exploding
I said, “Man this Earth is
Really bonkers
Kinda bonkers
Pretty bonkers
Kinda bonkers!”
Irrepressibility
Sustainability
Impossibility
What the fuck is happening?
I was like, “Oh man, oh Jesus, oh!”
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Are you seeing you?
Are you seeing me?
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind
Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?
Unity of all kind, unity of all kind