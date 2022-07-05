The Night Thread is really bonkers, kinda bonkers, pretty bonkers

This thread is dedicated to my favorite song by Animal Collective, one of my favorite bands: “Kinda Bonkers,” the opening track on their 2017 EP The Painters. (That EP also contains a fantastic cover of Martha & the Vandellas’ “Jimmy Mack.”)

It’s just a song about how life is kinda bonkers, really bonkers, kinda bonkers, and there’s nothing else quite like it in AnCo’s discography or anyone else’s. It’s metaphysical and sensual and stoner-y and childlike all at the same time, and I think you should take a few minutes out of your night to give it a listen. It’ll probably lift your spirits a bit.

Life is so French toast to me

If you wait too long

It gets black and weak

If there’s fire that’s good

But we can’t burn it all away for food

Balance the light from the sky

To your seat on, on your feet

Through your errors and days



I’m tryna reach out to you

Yes, I’m talking to you

You’re the one in the room

We’ll share a moment, let’s meet

We’re a fire with heat

You didn’t know, not me

We all start suddenly

And get carried so far away



Synchronicities

Obscurities

Complexities

It’s like I knew this would be happening

I went, “Oh my, oh god, oh me, ooh wow!”



(Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?

Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?

Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?

Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?)



Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you want to know?

Knowing a mama’s nose

Mending woes, healing herbs

Dancing in a hoopla



Is bonkers

Kinda bonkers

Pretty bonkers

Kinda bonkers



Standing in line again

Laughing and then

Asking my friend

“Have you ever felt like



Really bonkers?

Kinda bonkers?

Pretty bonkers?

Kinda bonkers?”



Underwater show

I went to the bro

My head was exploding

I said, “Man this Earth is



Really bonkers

Kinda bonkers

Pretty bonkers

Kinda bonkers!”



Irrepressibility

Sustainability

Impossibility

What the fuck is happening?

I was like, “Oh man, oh Jesus, oh!”



Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?

Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?

Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?

Are you seeing you?

Are you seeing me?



Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

Don’t you feel me, feel your heart shine?

Unity of all kind, unity of all kind

