Creative Endeavors Comes Out Of Its Shell

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content. Those of you who’d like to post future Creative Endeavors Threads post your request in the comments below.

Hey, Kevzero here, I’m an amateur photographer based on Cape Cod, Massachusetts. I mostly take wildlife photos, but have been recently taking pictures of many other things. This week: Turtles! Its definitely Turtle season on Cape Cod, as they are in the process of spawning and nesting. Everywhere I go I seem to come across them, just seemingly waiting for me to take their picture.

Painted Turtles Red-eared Slider Common Musk Turtle Snapping Turtle Red-Eared Slider Painted Turtle Diamondback Terrapin Baby Snapping Turtle Box Turtle Snapping Turtle

Check out the following links for more pictures!

My Website is: https://capecodadventure.photos/

My Facebook photography page: https://www.facebook.com/MyCapeCodPictures

My Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/my_capecod_adventure_pictures/

What have you been up to creatively?

