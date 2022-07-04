The Weekly Games Thread Flies on the Wings of Rebellion

Hello, gamers. Hope all you Americans out there are enjoying your long weekend. This is LibraryLass, filling in for Bones because she didn’t feel like doing two headers in one day. Let’s talk about rebellion and revolutionaries in games. Like my favorites, the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5. Who are some of your favorite rebels from games? How have you been sticking it to the man with your favorite consumer electronic device this week? And while you’re thinking about it, why not check out the second half of my beloved Lovely Bones’s June News Recap?

