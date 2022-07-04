Force of July Day Thread

The Force of July was a team of superhumans created by a dubious government agency, their only real purpose seemed to be fighting Batman’s Outsiders.
When their then-leader Abraham Lincoln Carlyle got involved in the Janus Directive conspiracy, the Force fought the Suicide Squad, which went about as well for them as you’d expect.
The only survivor, Major Victory, stayed on the Squad until dying on a mission to capture Eclipso in the 90s.
The team & characters’ names were used by a few other government organizations in DC Comics in 90s Green Arrow and 2000s Freedom Fighters.
You must be logged in to post a comment.