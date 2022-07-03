The Powerpuff Girls Movie Night Thread Educates You on What Girls Do

The Powerpuff Girls Movie opened on this day 20 years ago. Despite the enormous popularity of the cartoon, the film was largely a box office bomb, falling to the likes of Men in Black II (happy 20th birthday to that as well!), Like Mike and holdovers Lilo & Stitch and Scooby-Doo!



There were probably a number of factors for this, one of them being the odd decision for the movie to be an origin story when that had already been explained in the show’s opening theme. But the big one was marketing, which Warner Bros. simply dropped the ball on. They never really gave kids a reason to check this one out in the big screen. Unlike The Rugrats Movie, which was the first non-Disney animated feature to cross the $100 million mark stateside, The Powerpuff Girls Movie didn’t introduce any major new characters. And the film never even had a full trailer.



There was, however, a music video to promote the movie, from a girl band called No Secrets, and if you were young in 2002, holy shit, is this song ever going to awaken some Disney Channel pop song nostalgia vibes for you….

I love this thing in the most 2002 way possible, right down to the hilarious G-rated booty shaking. But you know what? This song has nothing to do with The Powerpuff Girls! It’s really just a “boys, y’all are so dumb, us chicks have a lot of shoes, and you’re silly!” number, made even more awkward but the fact that a lot of it is about flirting with guys. Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup are still in kindergarten!



Also, for some reason, there were two different versions of this music video made. A lot of this one is in black and white, because The Powerpuff Girls are artsy that way…

Normally this is the part where I say something about a fast food promotion, but The Powerpuff Girls Movie didn’t have one. In fact, there seems to have been very little merch made to actually connect to the film, save for what appears to be a small handful of books. What it did have was this strange trailer, which supposedly was shown during the Super Bowl, but since I didn’t watch the big game that year, I can’t confirm if this is actually true or not…

The most widely-seen piece of marketing was this teaser, which I liked whenever I saw it in theaters, but it wasn’t enough to make me feel like I had to catch this on the big screen (unlike The Wild Thornberrys Movie, which did a great job of selling itself as something epic. I went to that one instead of The Two Towers opening weekend!). Still, the dramatic opening here is amusing…

