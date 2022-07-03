‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Claims Record-Breaking Box Office Victory

The holiday weekend is one that generates a decent bit of income and launches a few films usually and this year has a decent mix of things even as studios continue to be a bit wary overall. The three-day numbers for the four-day weekend paint a pretty great picture though as Minions: Rise of Gru is at $127.9 million for the weekend estimates which makes it the best Independence Day opening record out there. The film is racking up some strong overseas numbers as well but this is also a film with a good bit of history, some time between installments, and a really strong marketing campaign.

The Top Gun: Maverick film crosses the $1.1 billion mark worldwide to make it Jerry Bruckheimer’s highest-grossing movie worldwide as it moves past 2006’s Dead Man’s Chest which was a $1.06 billion. Let the inflation debates get underway.

Elivs has a really solid hold at just 39% and tracking makes it clear that this is older audiences and women making up the numbers. Similarly, The Black Phone has a really great hold at a 48% drop instead of the usual 60+% of most horror films in its second week.

1.) Minions: Rise of Gru (Uni) 4,391 theaters, Fri $48.2M, Sat $32.6M, Sun $27.7M, 3-day $108.5M, 4-day $127.9M/Wk 1

2.) Top Gun: Maverick (Par) 3,843 (-105) theaters, Fri $7.1M, Sat $9.6M Sun $8.7M, 3-day $25.5M (-14%), 4-day $32.5M, Total $570.9M/Wk 6

3.) Elvis (WB) 3,932 (+26) theaters, Fri $5.3M, Sat $6.9M, Sun $6.9M 3-day $19M (-39%) 4-day $24M, Total $72.3M/Wk 2

4.) Jurassic World Dominion (Uni) 3,801 (-432) theaters, Fri $4.7M, Sat $5.9M, Sun $5M, 3-day $15.6M (-41%), 4-day $19.2M, Total $335.3M/Wk 4

5.) The Black Phone (Uni) 3,156 (+6) theaters, Fri $3.9M, Sat $4.5M Sun $3.8M, 3-day $12.3M (-48%), 4-day $14.6M,/Total $49.7M: Wk 2

6.) Lightyear (Dis) 3,800 (-455) theaters, Fri $2M, Sat $2.4M , Sun $2.1M/3-day $6.5M (-64%), 4-day $8.1M, Total $106.9M/Wk 3

7.) Mr. Malcolm’s List (BST) 1,384 theaters, Fri $311K, Sat $285K, Sun $256K, 3-day $851,8K, 4-day $1.03M/Wk 1

8.) Everything, Everywhere All at Once (A24) 607 (+83) theaters, Fri $141K, Sat $209K Sun $202K, 3-day $552K (+4%), 4-day $673K, Total $67.1M/Wk 15

9.) Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Dis) 590 (-1,265) theaters, Fri $108k, Sat $152K, Sun $130K, 3-day $390K (-78%), 4-day $482K, Total $410.6M/Wk 9

10.) Jug Jugg Jeeyo (Moviegoer) 318 theaters, Fri $98,6K, Sat $112K, Sun $97,4K, 3-day $308K (-58%), 4-day $375,6K, Total: $1.5M/Wk 2

11.) Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (A24) 22 theaters (+16), Fri $92K, Sat $85K Sun $82K , 3-day $258,4K (+62%), 4-day $308K, Total $530,7K/Wk 2

