The Day Thread of more Cat Drawings (6/28)

Time to share some more cat drawings. Why not?

First, here’s Suzy working on her novel. Sadly, she didn’t finish it. However, it consisted mostly of the word “meow” over and over, so I’m not sure we’re missing out on much.

Here’s Tim lounging on a table. To be honest, I don’t even remember drawing this one. I also think my Suzy drawings have overall come out better than my Tims.

Hope you have a great day and share some cat (or dog) drawings (or photos)! Happy posting!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...