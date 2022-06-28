The Creative Endeavors Thread Worries

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

Second low-effort post of mine in a row, which I fear could likely be a pattern for the rest of the summer. It certainly doesn’t help that, like I suspect so many of you, particularly in the US, I had a pretty rough weekend. Out on another long bike ride and hoping to join an abortion-rights petition canvass in the town next door tonight (access in Michigan remains legal despite an existing trigger law, but there are a lot of things that have to happen next to make it stay that way, including said petition). Worries both large and small are beginning to creep into my work, though that’s probably as it should be given the stakes.

How’s your work going?

