Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Episode 2 Discussion

Here be the discussion pages for anyone who would like to jabber about this show. In the US, episodes air on Freeform/Hulu on Tuesdays, 10 pm E / 9 pm C and these pages are scheduled to post an hour before that. If you live outside the US, you can watch the episodes for free on ABC Spark the next day, regardless of location.

Episode Trailer

Episode Synopsis The Price of Work The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession. The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back. Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade’s allegiance.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...