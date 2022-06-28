Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Part 2 Results!
Spoiler
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Disco Descent
|10
|2
|Mega Man Unlimited
|Construction Destruction (Nail Man Stage)
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|We Love Burning Town
|5
|6
|Deadbolt
|Werner und Klaus
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|Momentum Mori
|2
|7
|BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma
|Under Heaven Destruction II
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Songbird Remix
|3
|9
|Persona 5
|Beneath the Mask
|Super Mario 3D World
|Credit Roll
|7
|6
|Yakuza 0
|Receive You ~Tech Trance Arrange~
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|City of Revelry
|7
|5
|ibb & obb
|Clear
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Gerudo Valley Remix (Ocarina of Time)
|3
|9
|Sonic: After The Sequel
|Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Shinjuku Underground District
|5
|6
|Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan
|Battlefield -Storm
|Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
|Future Club
|5
|7
|AG Drive
|AG Drive [Burt Kane]
|Samorost 3
|Mushroom Picker Dance
|9
|4
|Axiom Verge
|Without Place
|Shovel Knight
|The Fateful Return (Tower Approach)
|9
|5
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Exceed!
|Stella Glow
|Xeno
|7
|5
|Brigador
|March
|DuckTales: Remastered
|The Himalayas
|4
|8
|Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse
|East Madness
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Hypno Baron’s Castle
|8
|5
|Super Mario 3D World
|Bowser’s Highway Showdown
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Land of Blue Skies
|7*
|7
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Desert Awakening
|Mushihimesama HD
|To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki]
|7
|6
|Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
|Sunshine Coastline
[collapse]
On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 29th at 9:00AM Pacific