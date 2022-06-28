Games

Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 256 (Part 3 of 8)

Part 2 Results!

Spoiler

Crypt of the NecroDancer Disco Descent 10 2 Mega Man Unlimited Construction Destruction (Nail Man Stage)
Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse We Love Burning Town 5 6 Deadbolt Werner und Klaus
Crypt of the NecroDancer Momentum Mori 2 7 BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma Under Heaven Destruction II
Rhythm Heaven Megamix Songbird Remix 3 9 Persona 5 Beneath the Mask
Super Mario 3D World Credit Roll 7 6 Yakuza 0 Receive You ~Tech Trance Arrange~
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII City of Revelry 7 5 ibb & obb Clear
Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Gerudo Valley Remix (Ocarina of Time) 3 9 Sonic: After The Sequel Neon Paradise (ATS Version) – For Parhelion Peak Act 2
Shin Megami Tensei IV Shinjuku Underground District 5 6 Etrian Odyssey IV: Legends of the Titan Battlefield -Storm
Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number Future Club 5 7 AG Drive AG Drive [Burt Kane]
Samorost 3 Mushroom Picker Dance 9 4 Axiom Verge Without Place
Shovel Knight The Fateful Return (Tower Approach) 9 5 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Exceed!
Stella Glow Xeno 7 5 Brigador March
DuckTales: Remastered The Himalayas 4 8 Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse East Madness
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Hypno Baron’s Castle 8 5 Super Mario 3D World Bowser’s Highway Showdown
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Land of Blue Skies 7* 7 Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Desert Awakening
Mushihimesama HD To Shinju Forest [Stage 1] [Manabu Namiki] 7 6 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Sunshine Coastline

[collapse]

On to the next round! Every song here has killed before, and half of them will kill again! 8 days to determine who lives and who dies!

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Spoiler

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8

Or listen to every song here.

[collapse]

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 29th at 9:00AM Pacific