The Hercules Night Thread Goes to McDonald’s

Hercules opened on this day 25 years ago. The film had a pretty massive McDonald’s promotion, with a ton of goodies for fans. Visitors could even get free magazines offering a sneak peek of the film along with a special collectable burger. Also, there was 99 cent triple cheeseburger which didn’t really have anything to do with Hercules, but hey, it had an ad…

While the commercial is fun, I’m disappointed that there’s nothing about this item that makes it unique. It’s just the regular triple cheeseburger from the menu, just priced cheaper. No special sauce or anything. Oh well. It was a good value, I suppose.



What’s neater is that McDonald’s actually had plates, something I don’t think they ever did during the 90s before this point, as “collectable plates” were really an 80s thing. These were quite popular, and sell for a pretty penny on eBay now if you have the complete set. Each plate also has a dumb joke to go along with its character. Herc’s plate says “I’m a meat and potatoes kind of guy”–which doesn’t sound at all related to authentic Greek cuisine. If we had gotten these at my house, I’m sure they would’ve gotten plenty of usage…

And, of course, there were Happy Meal toys. McDonald’s promoted these as “two toys in one” to given them some extra razzle dazzle, but what they were was a small figure that would fit inside of a larger one. Still, that made for 20 toys total, which is pretty impressive! Herculean even!

Go from ZERO TO HERO tonight, Avocados!

