Here are today’s contestants:

Emma, a writer, couldn’t be on the show in the 2000s because she was pregnant with Alex;

Armand, a high school teacher, got turned off from stand-up by a potential overzealous fan; and

Joe, a technology professional, found school to be a family affair. Joe is a one-day champ with winnings of $22,900.

Jeopardy!

F1 GRAND PRIX SITES // I SPEAK FOR THE TREES // BUSINESS NAMES // SUMMER’S HERE // MORE THAN ONE MEANING // FEELING SCIENCE-“E” (responses start with “e”).

DD1 – $800 – FEELING SCIENCE-“E” – These hormones relieve pain but probably don’t give the runner’s high as once thought (Armand won $2,000 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Joe $6,600, Armand $6,000, Emma $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

ART LOVERS // SOUTHERN CAPITALS // THE NATIONAL LEAGUE // FEMALE FOUNDERS // BOOKS & THEIR MOVIES // ENDS IN “S-T-Y”

DD2 – $2,000 – BOOKS & THEIR MOVIES The title of this 2007 film adapted from a novel comes from a Yeats poem that says, “An aged man is but a paltry thing” (Emma dropped $3,000 from his leading total of $6,600 vs. $8,600 for Joe.)

DD3 (video) – $1,200 – ART LOVERS – Jean-Antoine Watteau’s “The Perfect Accord” has also been translated as “Perfect” this musical term (Emma added $3,000 to her score of $4,800 to tie Joe for first place.)

Tight contest in which the lead into FJ was in doubt down to the last clue, as Joe held the advantage with $11,800 vs. $11,000 for Emma and $6,800 for Armand.

Final Jeopardy!

THE WORLD OF TODAY – Partly because it was a monosyllable, this word was chosen as “a noun that conveys the idea of a unit of cultural transmission”

Only Joe was correct on FJ, adding $10,300 to win with $22,100 for a two-day total of $45,000.

Odds and ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one knew that the same word that describes a narrow sea between 2 pieces of land, or to interpret for a spirit as a medium, is channel.

Wagering strategy: On DD3, given that Emma would have been in a difficult spot if she had missed anyway, it might have been a good opportunity for an all-in wager. If she had done so, she would have had the lead going into FJ, although in this case it wouldn’t have changed the winning outcome.

Jeopardy! rule book: We had a rare instance of a player being penalized for forgetting their phrasing, as in DJ for a clue about another word for a vestry, Armand said “sacristy”. After a couple of moments he was ruled incorrect, and then his opponents didn’t signal in.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What are endorphins? DD2 – What is “No Country for Old Men”? DD3 – What is Harmony? FJ – What is meme?

