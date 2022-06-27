Chill in the Weekly Games Thread with Some Beachside Tunes

Happy Monday, everyone! It’s time for the Weekly Video Games Thread!
You know what? I freaking love music prompts! I love ’em! I don’t do them too often lest the process get rote—perhaps once a season?—but it’s fun to just spend a couple hours in one night perusing all sorts of game soundtracks. So it’s summer, and summer always seems to mean sun, sand, and soft beaches in games. So, the prompt: your favorite beach music, beach-adjacent music, or game music that’s evocative of summer. After all, there are plenty of summer settings outside of just a beach; the words “Mario” and “Sunshine” certainly come to mind there. So really go crazy. Whatever makes you think “summer” and “seaside.”
As I am oft want to do, I’ve compiled my own list of songs and placed them inside a safe tag, like a basket of yummy foods and helpful suntan lotion.
- Animal Crossing (series), “Surfin’ K.K.”
- Banjo-Kazooie, “Treasure Trove Cove” (and here’s the even better Super Smash Bros. Ultimate remix)
- Contact, “Deserted Island”
- Cuphead, “Inkwell Isle Three”
- Donut County, “Garbage Day”
- EarthBound, “Summers”
- Final Fantasy X, “Besaid Island”
- Firewatch, “Canyon Sunset”
- Kingdom Hearts, “Bustin’ Up the Beach”
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards, “Aqua Star”
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land, “Everbay Coast”
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, “Lurelin Village”
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker, “Dragon Roost Island”
- Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, “Oho Oasis”
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, “Cheep Cheep Beach”
- Mass Effect, “Virmire Ride”
- New Pokémon Snap, “Blushing Beach (Day)”
- Oxenfree, “Against the Waves”
- Paper Mario: Color Splash. “Bloo Bay Beach”
- Pikmin 3, “Tropical Wilds”
- Pokémon Black & White, “Undella Town (Summer)”
- Pokémon Sun & Moon, “Hau’oli City (Day)”
- Psychonauts, “Relaxing with in the Campground Lodge”
- The Secret of Monkey Island, “Mêlée Island”
- A Short Hike, “Beach Buds”
- Sonic Unleashed, “Adabat (Night)”
- Splatoon 2, “Inkoming”
- Stardew Valley, “Summer (Tropicala)”
- Startropics, “World Map”
- Street Fighter V, “Kanzuki Beach Theme”
- Super Mario Odyssey, “Bubblaine”
- Super Mario Sunshine (I implied it was coming!), “Pianta Village (Festival)”
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, “Yoshi’s Island”
- Tekken 4, “Kitsch”
Perhaps there wasn’t as much material in this prompt as I had hope. But hey! It’s every season somewhere, so whether or not you want to talk about summer-themed music, talk about whatever weekend playing you enjoyed!