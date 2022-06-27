30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 27: Your Favorite Conspiracy Theory

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s get to talking about conspiracy theories! Once largely the realm of something that you’d see in films and a few people here and there, they’ve been mainstreamed pretty heavily over the past decade. But we want to talk about some of the classics with what your favorite ones you’ve heard, which are just so over the top, and how close to reality they actually are!

Bonus: Which conspiracy theory do you wish was true?

