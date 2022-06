Tonight’s thread is dedicated to the Flying Tailor Franz Reichelt, who was very unsuccessful at proving his home-made parachute-suit worked, but was successful in becoming the first person to have their death recorded on camera, when he jumped from the Eiffel Tower on February the 4th, 1912.

He was also the owner of a spectacular moustache

Stay on the ground and have a fine night, everyone!

