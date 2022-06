We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s get to talking about memes. These have grown significantly over the years largely through social media but they’ve been around for a long time. Let’s spend a Saturday sharing our favorite memes!

Bonus: What’s the worst meme that you see still being used or the worst meme ever?

