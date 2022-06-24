Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jun. 24

Introducing today’s contestants:

Lauren, a psychotherapist, is stared at by a Dungeons & Dragons figurine from a wedding;

Joe, a technology professional, was attacked by a cracker-eating monkey in Malaysia; and

Jeff, a marketing lecturer, had some great travel experiences. Jeff is a two-day champ with winnings of $29,201.

Jeopardy!

NORTH AMERICAN HISTORY // BASEBALL BABES // PALINDROMIC NUMBERS // 2022 ANNIVERSARIES // FOXES // WORDS IN COMPARISON (responses are made up of the letters in the word “comparison”)

DD1 – $600- PALINDROMIC NUMBERS – Year of James A. Garfield’s entire presidency (Jeff won $2,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Jeff $4,600, Joe $6,800, Lauren $5,200.

Double Jeopardy!

CITY PARK-ING PLACES // 5-SYLLABLE WORDS // SPIES LIKE THEM // FACTS & FIGURES // PEOPLE IN POETRY // & ON DRUMS…

DD2 – $1,600 – PEOPLE IN POETRY – His poem “America” says, “Burroughs is in Tangiers I don’t think he’ll come back it’s sinister” (Jeff dropped $2,400 from his leading total of $11,400 vs. $10,400 for Lauren.)

DD3 – $800 – CITY PARK-ING PLACES – An 1880s deal between George Patton’s dad & L.A. led to a park later named for this other World War II general in 1942 (Joe added $3,000 to his score of $11,200 vs. $12,000 for Lauren.)

Very competitive contest in which Joe scored on DD3, taking the lead and then extending it going into FJ with $16,600 vs. $11,400 for Jeff and $11,200 for Lauren.

Final Jeopardy!

OSCAR-WINNING ACTORS – Each of the 3 films for which he won an Oscar, from 1975, 1983 & 1997, also garnered a Best Lead Actress Oscar

Joe and Lauren were correct on FJ. Joe added $6,300 to win with $22,900.

Odds and ends

Clue selection strategy: When Jeff picked DD2, Mayim mentioned his “uncanny” ability to find them, as at that point Jeff had selected five consecutive DDs going back to the previous game. However, Jeff missed finding DD3, as he had selected from the bottom two rows in that category to open the round, but it was under the $800 clue.

Triple Stumper of the day: No one could name the company named for its 2 founders introduced the first pocket scientific calculator as Hewlett-Packard.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is 1881? DD2 – Who was Ginsberg? DD3 – Who was MacArthur? FJ – Who is Jack Nicholson?

