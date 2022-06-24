Friday New Music 6/24

Hello! It’s Friday again, it’ll always be Friday and it’ll always be new music. There’s plenty to be excited about today: a new album by Zola Jesus that we can probably all get behind. A new one by Soccer Mommy that sounds like it’s going to rule. New pop albums from MUNA and Empress Of worth checking out. Plus new EPs from Wolf Alice and this band The Last Arizona I’m hearing for the first time now and am enjoying.

Here’s a more complete list, taken from Consequence of Sound w/ minor updates. Let us know what’s missing, what you’re excited for, what’s good, what’s not and anything else music. Enjoy!:

— 10,000 Years – III

— Alexisonfire – Otherness

— Andrew Weiss and Friends – Sunglass & Ash

— Arooj Aftab – Vulture Prince (Deluxe Edition)

— Art d’Ecco – After The Head Rush

— Automatic – Excess

— BLK ODYSSY – BLK VINTAGE REPRISE (Deluxe Edition)

— Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus: Deluxe Edition

— Boris Pelekh (of Gogol Bordello) – I See It Now EP

— Braxe + Falcon – Step By Step EP (Digital Release)

— The Brian Jonestown Massacre – Fire Doesn’t Grow On Trees

— Bryan Senti – Manu

— Caamp – Lavender Days

— Candy – Heaven is Here

— Capital Theatre – A Hero’s Journey

— Charles Lloyd – Trios: Chapel

— Christine McVie – Songbird (A Solo Collection)

— Conan Gray – Superache

— Damien Jurado – Raggae Film Star

— Day Wave – Pastlife

— Derrick Freeman & Smokers World – WhiteSplain

— DIIV – Oshin (10th Anniversary Edition) (Digital Release)

— Dune Rats – Real Rare Whale

— Ella Fitzgerald – Ella At The Hollywood Bowl: The Irving Berlin Songbook

— Emery – Rub Some Dirt On It

— Empress Of – Save Me EP

— ENPHIN – End Cut

— Eric Clapton – Nothing But the Blues (Soundtrack)

— Field Guides – Ginkgo

— a – Montega

— G. Love – Philadelphia Mississippi

— GIVĒON – Give or Take

— Glenn Jones – Vade Mecum

— Goose – Dripfield

— Hackensaw Boys – Hackensaw Boys

— Hollie Cook – Happy Hour

— Hurry Up – Dismal Nitch

— J.I. – Young & Restless Vol. 1 Baby Don

— Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight

— James Vincent McMorrow – The Less I Knew

— Jimmie Allen – Tulip Drive

— Joan Shelley – The Spur

— Katie Alice Greer – Barbarism

—Katie Bejsiuk – The Woman on the Moon

— Katrina Ford – Katrina Ford EP

— KOOLAPS – Until the Day I Die

— The Last Arizona – Forever and Always

— Limbs – Coma Year EP

— Linda Hoover – I Mean To Shine

— Lindsay Clark – Carpe Noctem

— Luke Combs – Growin’ Up

— Luminous Beings – Horrors

—Lupe Fiasco – DRILL MUSIC IN ZION

— Madonna – Finally Enough Love (Digital Release)

— Martin Courtney (of Real Estate) – Magic Sign

— Mikey Erg – Love At Leeds

— Motherhood – Winded

— MUNA – MUNA

— Nervus – The Evil One

— Noah Reid – Adjustments

— Peter Rowan – Calling You From My Mountain

— Petrol Girls – Baby

— Porcupine Tree – CLOSURE / CONTINUATION

— Redd Kross – Neurotica (35th Anniversary Edition)

— Sessa – Estrela Acesa

— Soccer Mommy – Sometimes, Forever

— Social Animals – Social Animals

— SUICIDE SILENCE – The Cleansing (Ultimate Edition)

— Tijuana Panthers – Halfway to Eighty

— Tim Heidecker – High School

— Victorius – Dinosaur Warfare Pt. 2 – The Great Ninja War

— The Warning – ERROR

— Wire – Not About To Die

— Wolf Alice – Blue Lullaby EP

— Young Guv – GUV IV

— Zemi17 – Gamelatron Bidadari

