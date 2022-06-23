Comic Book Chat – Celebrating Pride in Comics 2022

Life has been very hectic for me since March and I have been trying to keep up with my usual threads and I couldn’t miss our annual Pride thread. I apologize I didn’t post it sooner but I’m rectifying that now.
DC Comics and Marvel Comics are celebrating with their usual Pride specials.
There are a slew of other comics and comics adjacent books/graphic novels/ manga that deserve the spotlight this month and all year round.
Feel free to share a title or two with the rest of the Chatters.
Here’s my contribution to the chat today.
Thanks for stopping by to chat.
If you post a title to a book, please let us know if we can find it on Hoopla, the local library, or a comic book or online store. Bloom is not currently available on Hoopla but check your local library and Overdrive. It should be available via those two outlets.
