Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 16 of 16)

Part 15 Results!

Spoiler Kirby and the Rainbow Curse Beware the Forest Fungus 7 6 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Paper-Thin Offense and Defense The Flame in The Flood Gathering Wood 5 7 Samorost 3 Prenatal Hunters BattleBlock Theater Boss Stage 3 9 Velocity 2x Jintinda Lab Mega Man Unlimited Standing on Tattered Feet (Occupied Wily Fortress Stage 3) 9 6 Super Mario 3D World Beep Block Skyway Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lightning Returns 9 4 The Last of Us The Last of Us Q*bert Rebooted Level Song Five 4 8 Bayonetta 2 Alraune Whisperer of Dementia Stardew Valley Ancient 8 5 Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth A Clue Guacamelee! Forest del Chivo 8 5 Danganronpa: Ultra Despair Girls Wonderful Dead 002 Yoshi’s Woolly World Knitty Knotty Windmill 6 8 Brigador It’s Our Rules Now Tales of Zestiria Awakening Power [Go Shiina] 9 5 Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Big Top Bop Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Pedal Glider 8 6 Thumper Beetle Undertale Ruins 4 11 QURARE: Magic Library Vanishing Dimension [ESTi] Pocket Card Jockey Funky Monkey Style 6 7 Stardew Valley The Lava Dwellers Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Cut Man Stage 5 10 Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA Gens D’Armes Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Chill (Dr. Mario) Ver. 2 7 7* Fire Emblem Fates End of All (Land) (Japanese) Rhythm Heaven Megamix Kitties! 5 9 Splatoon Quick Start [collapse]

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post . This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Friday, June 24th at 9:00AM Pacific

