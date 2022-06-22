Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jun. 22

Here are today’s contestants:

Jeff, a marketing lecturer, organizes Zoom dance parties;

Sarah, a writer, had her Jeopardy! audition paused by dog barking; and

Megan, an attorney, whose mom was a volunteer STEM instructor. Megan is a six-day champ with winnings of $60,603.

Jeopardy!

____ING BOOK TITLES // OLD AD SLOGANS // WORD ORIGINS // THE SENATOR’S FIRST NAME // FACE/PALM // THE SONG OF THE DAY

DD1 – $400 – WORD ORIGINS – Bad air was thought to cause this disease, so it was given a name meaning “bad air”; it’s caused by parasites (Megan lost $1,000 from her score of $1,600.)

Scores going into DJ: Megan $2,800, Sarah $3,800, Jeff $5,000.

Double Jeopardy!

HAIL TO THE CHEF // THE 1800s // ON PLANET POP CULTURE // DOUBLE DOUBLE E // ROCKS & PLANTS… // IN THIS ECONOMY?

DD2 – $1,200 – ON PLANET POP CULTURE – This member of singing royalty said, “Rod Stewart, Elton John & I were going to form a band… called Hair, Nose & Teeth” (Sarah dropped $3,000 from her total of $7,400 vs. $7,000 for Jeff.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ROCKS & PLANTS… – The dimension type of this metamorphic rock is in blackboards, while the crushed type can go into composition roofing (On the final clue before time expired, Sarah lost $1,000 from her score of $8,000 vs. $7,000 for Jeff.)

Sarah found the two DDs in DJ but missed them both, resulting in a tie with Jeff going into FJ at $7,000 vs. $5,600 for Megan.

Final Jeopardy!

19th CENTURY LITERATURE – This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird “equally capable of speech”

Jeff and Megan were correct on FJ. Jeff chose to wager enough to cover a possible double-up by Megan, adding $4,202 to win with $11,202. Sarah bet it all and would have won with a correct response.

Odds and ends

Tough category of the day: The players missed three clues in THE SONG OF THE DAY, including Duran Duran’s “New Moon on Monday” after being given the song title’s first two words.

Judging the judges: In DOUBLE DOUBLE E, for a clue looking for the one member of a “Through the Looking Glass” pair that fits the category, they initially accepted Megan’s response of “Tweedledee and Tweedledum”. They later reversed that ruling, but how for even two seconds they could have accepted a response with incorrect information is baffling.

One more thing: The clue about the dunce cap brought back memories of how, on “Win Ben Stein’s Money”, they made players who answered in the form of a question wear one.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is malaria? DD2 – Who was Freddie Mercury? DD3 – What is slate? FJ – Who was Poe?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...