Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jun. 21

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Jenny, a pre-school teacher, researched chipmunks;

Rob, a teaching physician, knows “Think!” is the most accurate 30-second timer possible; and

Megan, an attorney, wears a matching necklace given by her grandmother. Megan is a five-day champ with winnings of $52,002.

Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHIC SUPERLATIVES // RED ALL OVER // TAKING STOCK SYMBOL // TV FACTOIDS // KIDS’ BOOKS // 3 LETTERS IN A ROW, ALPHABETICALLY

DD1 – $600 – GEOGRAPHIC SUPERLATIVES – This largest bay is part of the Indian Ocean (Jenny won the window maximum of $1,000.)

Scores going into DJ: Megan $1,200, Rob -$200, Jenny $4,600.

Double Jeopardy!

HISTORY // MOVIE INSPIRATIONS // I DON’T HEAR A SYMPHONY // MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS // TRANSPLANTS // “M.R.”, AYE! (each response is two words starting with those two letters)

DD2 – $1,200 – MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS – Sir Martin Evans shared a 2007 Nobel Prize for his discoveries with these undifferentiated biological units (On the first clue of DJ, Rob lost $2,000 to drop to -$2,200.)

DD3 – $1,200 – MOVIE INSPIRATIONS – Padre Fray Tormenta, who helped the orphans of Texcoco while wearing a mask in the ring, inspired this 2006 comedy (With two other clues remaining, Rob added $3,100 to his score of $13,400 vs. $10,200 for Jenny and $6,800 for Megan.)

It didn’t look good for Rob when he fell deep into the red after missing DD2 on the first clue of DJ, but then he stayed mainly in control from there, entering FJ at $16,500 vs. $12,200 for Jenny and $8,400 for Megan.

Final Jeopardy!

GEOGRAPHY WORDS – From Greek for “chief” & “sea”, this word originally referred to the Aegean, known for its many island groups

Only Megan was correct on FJ, adding $201 to finish with $8,601 and once again winning by $2. Megan is now a six-day champ with winnings of $60,603.

Odds and ends

TV troubles: No one recognized photos of ex-NFL player turned broadcaster Tony Romo, talk show host Tamron Hall, or could name “Law & Order: Organized Crime” and “SVU” star Christopher Meloni.

Judging the judges: Despite the “M.R.”, AYE! category being introduced as requiring each response to be two words starting with those two letters, for the $2,000 clue they accepted just “Ravel” without the first name of Maurice.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Bay of Bengal? DD2 – What are stem cells? DD3 – What is “Nacho Libre”? FJ – What is archipelago?

