Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results!
|Mario Kart 8
|Big Blue
|7
|6
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Skies of a Strange Land
|Pony Island
|The Machine
|5
|7
|Rayman Legends
|Laser Mayhem
|Guacamelee!
|Temple of Rain
|5
|5*
|Deadbolt
|Now I Am Become Death
|Rhythm Heaven Megamix
|Animal Acrobat
|6
|5
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Infernal Tokyo Underground
|I Am Setsuna
|Rare
|8
|4
|Yakuza Kiwami
|Son of a Gun
|Shantae: Half-Genie Hero
|Boss Battle
|8
|3
|RimWorld
|Ceta
|Shovel Knight
|Reprise
|3
|9
|Unravel
|Mist in the Mire
|Shin Megami Tensei IV
|Camp Ichigaya
|6
|7
|Kirby Triple Deluxe
|Moonstruck Blossom
|Splatoon
|Cephaloparade
|6*
|6
|Yakuza 0
|JUDGEMENT [Ryosuke Horii]
|Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII
|Lights Eternal
|6
|8
|Super Smash Bros. for Wii U
|Smiles and Tears
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Soak Patrol Alpha
|6*
|6
|Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward
|Down the Up Staircase
|Pokémon Sun and Moon
|Gladion’s Theme
|4
|10
|Unravel
|Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
|Splatoon
|Splattack
|6
|7
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
|Belief
|Oxenfree
|Kanaloa
|5
|9
|Persona 4 Dancing All Night
|specialist [“NEVER MORE” P4D-EDIT ver.] [Shoji Meguro]
|Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
|The Haunted Ship
|8*
|8
|Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores
|The Thief [Stafford Bawler]
|Deadbolt
|This Parrot is No More
|6
|7
|Mighty Switch Force 2
|Rainbow Love Zone
It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.
Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.
Or you can work ahead!
PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING
Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific