Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Top 512 (Part 14 of 16)

Part 13 Results!

Mario Kart 8 Big Blue 7 6 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Skies of a Strange Land
Pony Island The Machine 5 7 Rayman Legends Laser Mayhem
Guacamelee! Temple of Rain 5 5* Deadbolt Now I Am Become Death
Rhythm Heaven Megamix Animal Acrobat 6 5 Shin Megami Tensei IV Infernal Tokyo Underground
I Am Setsuna Rare 8 4 Yakuza Kiwami Son of a Gun
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Boss Battle 8 3 RimWorld Ceta
Shovel Knight Reprise 3 9 Unravel Mist in the Mire
Shin Megami Tensei IV Camp Ichigaya 6 7 Kirby Triple Deluxe Moonstruck Blossom
Splatoon Cephaloparade 6* 6 Yakuza 0 JUDGEMENT [Ryosuke Horii]
Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII Lights Eternal 6 8 Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Smiles and Tears
Mighty Switch Force 2 Soak Patrol Alpha 6* 6 Final Fantasy XIV: Heavensward Down the Up Staircase
Pokémon Sun and Moon Gladion’s Theme 4 10 Unravel Summer Sky / Baangpolskan efter Zacharias Baang
Splatoon Splattack 6 7 The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Belief
Oxenfree Kanaloa 5 9 Persona 4 Dancing All Night specialist [“NEVER MORE” P4D-EDIT ver.] [Shoji Meguro]
Kirby and the Rainbow Curse The Haunted Ship 8* 8 Monument Valley: Forgotten Shores The Thief [Stafford Bawler]
Deadbolt This Parrot is No More 6 7 Mighty Switch Force 2 Rainbow Love Zone

It’s time for the playoffs! Summer of playoffs, let’s go! We start with the round of 512, which has been broken up over 16 days.

Since it’s the playoffs, groups will be active until 9:00AM Pacific the day after they post 1. This means groups are only active for 24 hours! You can listen to a playlist of today’s songs (in matchup order) here.

Or you can work ahead!

Part 1
Part 2
Part 3
Part 4
Part 5
Part 6
Part 7
Part 8
Part 9
Part 10
Part 11
Part 12
Part 13
Part 14
Part 15
Part 16

Or listen to every song here.

PLEASE LISTEN TO BOTH SONGS IN A MATCH BEFORE VOTING

Voting will be live until Wednesday, June 22nd at 9:00AM Pacific