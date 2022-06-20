Weekly Games Thread is Fashionably Late

Hey everyone. Your friendly neighborhood Bones here. Hope you’ve had a good weekend. What games are you playing? What do you think of them? And a question:

What’s a long running series you had a great time getting into from a very late or recent entry, like Three Houses for me with Fire Emblem, or RE7, or my enthusiasm for the upcoming Street Fighter 6?

Have a good day, everyone!

Please check out my latest news roundup, there’s other important info even if you aren’t interested in the SGF recaps!

