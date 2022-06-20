Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Jun. 20

Here are today’s contestants:

Tory, a musician & teacher, missed the same train to Germany four times;

Ketty, head of new product development, couldn’t get out of the cage to avoid swimming with sharks; and

Megan, an attorney, wrote a dissertation on the legal concept of piracy. Megan is a four-day champ with winnings of $51,601.

Jeopardy!

WASHINGTON SLIPPED HERE // AIR TRAVEL // ONE SMALL STEP FOR HAM // HORSE IDIOMS // CHEMICAL COMPOUNDS, COMMONLY // MASHED UP TV SHOWS

DD1 – $600 – WASHINTON SLIPPED HERE – In 1922 the Interior Secretary gave an oil company exclusive rights in this Wyoming reserve & got a $200,000 payoff (Ketty won $1,200 on a true DD.)

Scores going into DJ: Megan $4,400, Ketty $3,000, Tory $4,200.

Double Jeopardy!

BELGIANS // GRAMMY-WINNING SONGS // OLD NAMES ON THE MAP // SADJECTIVES // PLAYS & PLAYWRIGHTS // THE ZODIAC SIGN…

DD2 – $2,000 – THE ZODIAC SIGN… – Represented by a creature that Zeus turned into to abduct Europa (With just five other clues remaining, Ketty lost $8,800 from her total of $12,200 vs. $10,400 for Megan and $9,800 for Tory.)

DD3 – $2,000 – SADJECTIVES – Insert an m into a word meaning abstinent from alcohol & you have this adjective meaning grave in mood (Ketty lost $2,000 from her score of $1,800.)

Ketty had the lead late in DJ, but missed both DDs and fell to a distant third. Then Megan had first place, missed a $400 clue and Tory took the last remaining $400 clue to turn the tables, leading into FJ at $10,200 vs. $10,000 for Megan and $200 for Ketty.

Final Jeopardy!

BRITISH HISTORY – From the Greek for “alone”, it was nixed by Parliament in 1649 after being deemed “unnecessary, burdensome & dangerous”

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Megan made a big bet, but held back just enough to win, dropping $9,599 to prevail with $401. Megan is now a five-time champ with winnings of $52,002 and an invite to the ToC.

Odds and ends

That’s before our time: No one knew the gloomy mood “m” word used in the old song lyric “Come to me my (this) baby” is melancholy.

Pedantry corner: In HORSE IDIOMS, Megan said “chomping at the bit”, which has become acceptable over time, but the original term derived from horse racing is “champing at the bit”, meaning to show resistance at restraint.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Teapot Dome? DD2 – What is Taurus (the Bull)? DD3 – What is somber? FJ – What is monarchy?

