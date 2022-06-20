30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 20: Your Most Controversial Political Opinion

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk shift gears to a different kind of challenge and talk about politics! With this one, we’re going to go with what your most controversial position is, in your view, from either the mainstream of where you’re from or with your friends. Is it something that you’ve shared or have you largely kept it to yourself?

Bonus: Are your politics similar to your parents/guardians or did you move away from where they are over time?

Extra Bonus: What frustrates you the most about the world of politics these days?

