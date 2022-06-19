30 Day Wild Card Challenge Day 19: Cast The Next James Bond

We’re changing things up for the month of June by doing a “wild card” approach where there is no theme other than my own whims. Every day can shift gears, wildly, from one topic to the next!

Today, let’s talk shift gears to a different kind of challenge and talk about the world of 007 – James Bond. With the Daniel Craig run of the film series essentially done and over with, we know that the next film will feature someone new in the role. Today, we want to know who you would cast in the role for the next decade or so going forward!

Bonus: If you could cast an actor from the past in the role, who would you choose?

Extra Bonus: We know talk of past Bond’s will come up so sound off with your favorite and why!

Special Bonus: While we know that the franchise will largely remain the same structurally for the next iteration, if you could make one significant change to it, what would it be?

