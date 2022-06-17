Wonho Day Thread

Wonho is a singer, songwriter, and former lead singer and dancer of Monsta X. He left the group in October 2019 after being accused of past marijuana use, juvenile probation, and owing a large amount of money. The accusations were proven false and he was cleared of all charges in March 2019. He made his solo debut on, September 4, 2020. So far Wonho’s solo sound has combined elements of Pop, EDM, and R&B. Wonho wrote most of his solo songs and has written several of Monsta X’s songs. He is also well known for his physique and is considered to have one of the best bodies in K-Pop. Earlier this week he released his 3rd mini album, Facade.

Have a great day!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...